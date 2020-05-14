EDMONTON -- Christina O'Dell loves to sing and cook, and Edmonton Opera is dishing up a chance for you to see her do both. O’Dell is one of the performers featured in a series of online videos called "Kitchen Concerts."

“Every dish you make has a soundtrack, really,” says O’Dell, who has been a chorus member since 2012.

O’Dell, who whips up blood orange gelato in the video in between her songs, says it feels good to belt out some tunes again. She hasn’t sung for people since rehearsing for the production of Candide in March, a show that was called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is the first time I’ve been able to actually get up and perform since the cancelation of that show, so I was pretty excited as I sang in my kitchen,” she says.

Kitchen Concerts is part of Edmonton Opera at Home, which features three different video series. The others are a happy hour where some of the stars from the next season share cocktail recipes and talk about their art and life and do-it-yourself tutorials where kids can learn how to make props and sets.

“I think during this difficult time, people just need to have a bit of fun in their lives. The videos are super accessible, super fun and they’re kind of for all ages. We’re having a lot kids send in what they’re making from home to our Facebook,” says Cameron MacRae, the director of marketing and communications at Edmonton Opera.

O’Dell says being able to take part in the Kitchen Concerts is a tasty way for her to share her voice with others.

“If I can give people a little distraction and put a smile on someone’s face for even a minute or two then I’ve done my job,” says O’Dell.

And the entertaining and helpful videos will give people who are spending time a lot of time in their house a taste of what it’s like to be in an opera.

“Sounds like there’s enough drama at home, so we’re here to help,” MacRae says with a laugh.

Edmonton Opera plans to add new videos every at week to its At Home video series.