

CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton Police Service Const. Lauren Skibinsky is facing charges for an alleged incident of forgery.

Const. Skibinsky has been charged with:

Obstruction of justice

Forgery

Misconduct of officer executing process of the Criminal Code.

It is alleged EPS Const. Lauren Skibinsky wrote the wrong date on multiple traffic tickets, and then corrected the date after the tickets had been issued.

Const. Skibinsky has been a member of EPS for 15 years. He has been re-assigned to an administrative position within the force until the court proceedings are concluded.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.