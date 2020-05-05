EDMONTON -- Edmonton police say speeding continues to be a major issue on city streets after officers came across an apparent street race last weekend.

Police say in the early hours of May 2, officers found 20 vehicles and motorcycles lined up near 50 Street and Roper Road.

They also found an Audi RS 3 that had flipped on to its roof. The driver was uninjured and was ticketed for careless driving.

In late March, the city said that despite a 30 per cent decrease in vehicles on the roads last week, the number of drivers exceeding posted speed limits by more than 20 km/h increased by 30 per cent.