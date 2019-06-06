

Edmonton police is looking a man wanted on a Canada wide warrant for a statutory release violation. Police say he has a history of violence.

Emil Cuthland, 33, is described as 5’11”, weighing 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair and a number of tattoos, including devil horns on his forehead, blue bird and stars on his neck, a tribal tattoo on his chin, G’s in a diamond pattern on his right cheek, the word TIFFANY, and numerous others.

Anyone who knows Cuthland’s whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.