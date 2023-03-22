Edmonton Police Service announces death of constable

The Edmonton Police Service announced the death of an officer on Tuesday.

"It is with profound sadness, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) announces the passing of Constable Corinne Kline. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. We will miss her dearly," EPS wrote on Twitter.

Police did not announce her cause of death, but CTV News Edmonton confirmed she had a medical condition and was hospitalized last week.

According to an online profile on Kline, she was with EPS for more than 20 years.

She did multiple jobs during her time with Edmonton police, including patrol, assisting domestic violence victims, and community engagement, her profile reads.

Const. Kline was a mother of three.