The 2020-21 World Junior Championships will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Hockey Canada announced Thursday at Rogers Place.

Edmonton co-hosted the World Juniors with Calgary in 2012, with the gold medal game played down south. This time around, the final game will be played at Rogers Place.

The completion of the Ice District was a main factor in Hockey Canada’s decision.

“We recognized as well that the completion of the Ice District in its entirety would certainly benefit and lead to greater success for the event,” Hockey Canada President Scott Smith said.

Hockey Canada also announced Canada will host the World Juniors in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2031.

The Government of Alberta donated $2.25 million to the tournament.