EDMONTON -- After 42 years an Edmonton restaurant opened for the last time this weekend, choosing to close after learning LRT construction would displace it in the future.

The Flamingo cooked its final meals Saturday night.

The family behind the restaurant says it’s because of the Valley Line West LRT expansion.

The city is expropriating part of the property on 87 Avenue and 158 Street, and the owners say they have decided not to move to a new location.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, the city says building "transformational infrastructure through established neighbourhoods is a challenge,” and "it does involve some impact to existing property and businesses.”

The city added it tries to minimize property impacts wherever possible, but in some cases expropriation is necessary to build the LRT.

The full 14-kilometre expansion is expected to take five to six years to complete.