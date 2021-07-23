Advertisement
Edmonton resumes outdoor programs days after poor air quality subsides
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 1:32PM MDT
Edmonton will reopen outdoor programs after they were forced to shut down due to smoky conditions.
Outdoor city facilities and program closed last week when the air quality reached the high risk category.
Edmonton’s air quality index has dropped to level 2 – a number considered low risk.
The city announced green shack programs will resume and pools will open when temperatures reach 18 degrees.