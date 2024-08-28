Edmonton's 630 CHED moves to a new spot on the AM radio dial

After more than 60 years broadcasting from the 630 frequency on AM radio, CHED is making a move.

This fall listeners will instead find the station a little further up the AM dial on 880.

CHED said the new frequency will mean better city coverage and listening experience.

"We are excited to reach new listeners with this improved signal coverage," said Andrew Murdoch, the Talk & Talent manager at CHED in a news release issued by Corus.

The station is part of the Corus Entertainment Network.

Oct. 9 is the first day 880 CHED will broadcast from its new location.