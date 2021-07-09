EDMONTON -- The river valley funicular in downtown Edmonton was closed Friday in anticipation of temperatures surpassing 30 C.

The attraction on 100 Street, is to remain closed Saturday.

"With temps expected to reach 50+ degrees inside the sealed cab, this will ensure the safety of all Edmontonians," read a statement by the City of Edmonton.

"The funicular will stay closed until daytime temps drop below 30."

CTV Edmonton meterologist Josh Classen expects Sunday's high to be 26 C.