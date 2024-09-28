EDMONTON
    • Murder charge laid in death 2023 killing of Wyatt Omeasoo: RCMP

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 25-year-old Wyatt Omeasoo in 2023.

    RCMP said Omeasoo, a Maskwacis resident, was found on 6 Mile Road north of Highway 611 at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 28.

    He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    An autopsy determined his death to be a homicide, and on Saturday a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged in his death.

    He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Wetaskiwin on Oct. 3, 2024.

