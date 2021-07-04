STOCKHOLM -- Canada's Marco Arop raced to a silver medal in the 800 metres at the Stockholm Diamond League meet on Sunday.

The 22-year-old from Edmonton crossed in a personal best time of one minute 44 seconds.

Ferguson Rotich of Kenya won the gold in 1:43.84 and Britain's Elliot Giles finished third in 1:44.05.

Aaron Brown of Toronto was fifth in the men's 100 metres in 10.18 seconds, while Jerome Blake of Kelowna, B.C., was sixth in the same time.

Ronnie Baker of the U.S. won the gold in 10.03.

Arop, Brown and Blake are all part of the 57-member Canadian track and field team set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2021.