EDMONTON -- Star Trek star William Shatner will be joining fans at the Edmonton Expo in October.

The event, which takes place at the Edmonton Expo Centre, will feature celebrities and creator guests where fans can shop for exclusive merchandising. William Shatner, also known as “Captain James T. Kirk” from Star Trek, will appear at the event Oct. 2 and 3.

The actor who just celebrated his 90th birthday is known for his storytelling during panel discussions.

The Expo looks forward to bringing the community back together after the event was forced to cancel last year due to COVID-19, it said in a release. Safety recommendations will be released 30 days prior to the event.

“We’ve all stayed inside, supported our healthcare heroes and done our part to keep our communities safe, and now, we’re looking forward to coming back together and being with our community again,” said Fan Expo President Andrew Moyes. “And who better to lead us out of the brink than our Captain? We’re beyond thrilled to be able to celebrate his milestone birthday with him, in Edmonton.”