Edmonton's Sikh community kicks off food bank donation drive

Edmonton's Sikh community is celebrating an important holiday and drumming up support for the food bank.

The Sikh community will celebrate the 556th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, on Friday, the 13th full moon of the year.

As part of the celebration, the community is collecting food and monetary donations for Edmonton's Food Bank between Wednesday and Friday.

“Never underestimate what a combined effort can accomplish in a few short days,” said Tamisan Bencz-Knight with Edmonton’s Food Bank. “We exist, and are able to provide food to the community, because people care about their neighbours in need.”

"It's a basic concept, share with others, help more people," said Kuldip Singh with the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib.

My Radio 580 AM is also holding a radio-a-thon on Friday. People can call into the station on that day to pledge money and then drop it off at the food bank.

Money can also be donated at My Radio 580 AM, 5119 22 Ave. SW, on Friday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. or on Saturday between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

A Edmonton's Food Bank donation box at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton)

Food and money can also be dropped off at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib at 6611 4 Ave. SW between Wednesday and Friday this week.

Donations made near the end of the year help the food bank during the holiday season, which is traditionally a busy time, and can last into the new year.

The amount of people using the food bank has doubled over the past four years, with more than 40,000 people using it each month.

"It is essential for us to keep our doors open and make sure we have the food and funds available to keep serving the community," said Bencz-Knight.

Around a third of the people who rely on the food bank are children.

"It doesn't matter who you are, we can all fall through rough times, but it's about us coming together as a community, doing what we can and trying to do good," Bencz-Knight said.

The Edmonton Gurdwaras support the food bank every year and this event is taking that support to the "next level," Bencz-Knight added.

"We can all serve, we can all give, and we're all here helping each other," she said.

The rising cost of living is also driving people to need to use the food bank. Some clients work full-time jobs and still need to use the organization's services, according to Bencz-Knight.

Some of the best items to donate to the food bank are non-perishable staples like flour, rice, oil, lentils, pasta, soups and canned goods.

The possible upcoming Canada Post strike is also expected to affect the food bank.

Around 200,000 festive brown bags, which can be filled with donations and brought to collection locations, are set to be sent out through Canada Post in the coming weeks.