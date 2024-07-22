Edmonton's transit history on display at K-Days

Edmonton Transit Service is showing off its history at K-Days this year.

An exhibition featuring several buses from the history of the city's fleet is open at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The exhibition features two historical buses, a modern articulated bus and other artifacts.

People can get on board the buses and take a look at a piece of the city's past.

"Giving them that opportunity for hands-on learning and just exploration. I'm a parent, I know what it's like my son loves buses, trains. Giving them that opportunity to get behind the wheel is a ton of fun," said Carrie Hotton-MacDonald of ETS.

Hotton-MacDonald added ETS has one of the largest historical fleets in the world.

On Tuesday, Edmontonians can use their Arc cards to get into K-Days for free.

K-Days runs until July 28.