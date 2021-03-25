Advertisement
Edmonton woman, 29, dead after fatal highway collision near Westlock
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 9:15AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, March 25, 2021 9:18AM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 29-year-old Edmonton woman is dead after a collision on Highway 18 near Range Road 242 on Wednesday.
Westlock RCMP say a vehicle was travelling westbound on the highway when it lost control and collided with an oncoming eastbound semi truck.
The woman was declared dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.
Police say no further updates are expected.