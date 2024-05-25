EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmontonians celebrate 'cat culture' at feline festival Saturday

    A cat up for adoption at the Edmonton International Cat Fest at Grant MacEwan on May 25, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) A cat up for adoption at the Edmonton International Cat Fest at Grant MacEwan on May 25, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Cat fanciers gathered in downtown Edmonton Saturday for the province's only feline-focused festival.

    The Edmonton International Cat Fest runs until 5 p.m. Saturday at the Robbins Health Learning Centre at MacEwan University.

    "Is it the biggest celebration of cats and cat culture, and it's a wonderful, amazing fundraiser for cat rescues in Edmonton," said organizer Shereen Zink.

    One hundred per cent of the proceeds from the festival will go to Enoch Animal Services, Community Cats Edmonton and the Great Edmonton Animal Rescue Society.

    The event featured activities like cat toy crafts, art workshops and games.

    Three "celebrity" cats were on site for meet and greets with fans, and a market offered locally made cat-themed wares.

    "We've got Escape City here with some really fun puzzles, we have cat yoga," Zink said. "Honestly there's just so much."

    Guests could also learn about veterinary first aid or pick out a new pet, with adoptable kittens and cats on site.

    "People just love their cats, people are really excited to celebrate cat culture," Zink said. "Cat people don't really have a lot of fun social outings, so this is a really fun way for cat people to get together and share a community."

    This year is the festival's 10th anniversary, with more than $146,000 raised for local rescues over the years.

    Zink said there will be two free cat activities running in the city next weekend. You can find information on those at the Edmonton International Cat Fest website.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Fatal plane crash reported near Squamish, B.C.

    The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it is working with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service after a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. Friday night.

    Public safety minister pledges to 'massively' reduce auto theft

    Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc insists the federal government is 'doing everything (it) can' to eliminate auto thefts in Canada, and he hopes to see 'a significant reduction quickly' following this week's announcement of new measures to counter the problem.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News