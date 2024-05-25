Edmontonians celebrate 'cat culture' at feline festival Saturday

Cat fanciers gathered in downtown Edmonton Saturday for the province's only feline-focused festival.

The Edmonton International Cat Fest runs until 5 p.m. Saturday at the Robbins Health Learning Centre at MacEwan University.

"Is it the biggest celebration of cats and cat culture, and it's a wonderful, amazing fundraiser for cat rescues in Edmonton," said organizer Shereen Zink.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds from the festival will go to Enoch Animal Services, Community Cats Edmonton and the Great Edmonton Animal Rescue Society.

The event featured activities like cat toy crafts, art workshops and games.

Three "celebrity" cats were on site for meet and greets with fans, and a market offered locally made cat-themed wares.

"We've got Escape City here with some really fun puzzles, we have cat yoga," Zink said. "Honestly there's just so much."

Guests could also learn about veterinary first aid or pick out a new pet, with adoptable kittens and cats on site.

"People just love their cats, people are really excited to celebrate cat culture," Zink said. "Cat people don't really have a lot of fun social outings, so this is a really fun way for cat people to get together and share a community."

This year is the festival's 10th anniversary, with more than $146,000 raised for local rescues over the years.

Zink said there will be two free cat activities running in the city next weekend. You can find information on those at the Edmonton International Cat Fest website.