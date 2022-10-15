Edmontonians honour the defenders of Ukraine on national holiday

Edmontonians gathered at the Alberta Legislature on Friday in a show of support on the Day of Defenders, a national holiday in Ukraine.

The holiday, which was declared in 2014, celebrates the people who have and continue to defend Ukraine's independence.

"We want to thank them for defending our land, our history, our truths, our language and our people," said Inna Ivchenko, one of the organizers of the rally.

"With all our blood and tears, with our hearts, with our understanding that they're fighting to the death and they've given their lives for all of us."

As part of worldwide celebrations of the holiday, people gathered at the legislature in an act of protecting democracy.

"We're fighting to live in the world Canadians live in right now," said Ivchenko.

"As a democratic country, I think Canada can stand beside us and help us fight for democracy. We want to be like Canada, we want to be free."

Thousands of Ukrainians have settled in Alberta since fleeing the country in the wake of Russia's invasion.

"I'm from a city that's been bombed every day since the war started, there's no days that will be peaceful and nice like in Canada and I wish all the people in Ukraine could go back to that life," said Ivchenko.

"Where they could wake up and have their morning routine, have coffee, not going to bomb shelters."