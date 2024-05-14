Italian Centre Shop named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2024

Italian Centre Shop received Canada's Best Managed Companies award for its management skills and practices in 2024.

Companies who are given the award must be a privately-owned Canadian company exceeding $50 million in revenue. To receive the recognition, they are evaluated on their leadership, innovation and financial performance.

"We are honoured to be named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies of 2024," said Teresa Spinelli, president and owner of Italian Centre Shop. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence focused on top quality products and customer experience."

Derrick Dempster, Best Managed co-lead and audit partner at Deloitte, said in a release that the companies recognized this year should be extremely proud of the designation and use it as a "catalyst to continue the work they do every day."

“For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities," said Dempster. "This year’s winners, including the Italian Centre Shop, have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well."

Italian Centre Shop has also been recognized by Canadian Business Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in Canada, one of "Canada's Best Employers for Recent Graduates" by the Career Directory and one of "Alberta's Top Employers" by the Calgary Herald and Edmonton Journal.

The Edmonton-based grocer was founded in 1959 by Frank Spinelli, the current president's father.

Italian Centre Shop has five locations in the greater Edmonton area, provides wholesale distribution to more than 800 Albertan restaurants and is a staple for coffee-lovers of the community.

A full list of the winners can be found on the Deloitte website.