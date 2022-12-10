Edmontonians run with Santa to support the Salvation Army

Santa and his elves were running in Hawrelak Park Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army and its Christmas campaign.

Hundreds donned their festive attire and took part in either the five-kilometre fun run or the one-kilometre family-friendly elf walk at the 32nd annual event.

Brian Venables, Salvation Army spokesperson, explained how the event started in Edmonton and has since grown to a national campaign in 37 cities supporting the less fortunate.

"There's people dressed up as Santa Claus. The Grinch is here," he said. "The dogs come decorated up in lights."

"We are all getting together, having some fun, thinking good things about the community and the Salvation Army and raising money for us," Venables added. "This is one run they don't want to miss."

To donate or for more information, visit the Salvation Army's website.