

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





A new exhibit that visits one of the darkest chapters in Canadian history has arrived in Edmonton.

The “Bi-Giwen: Coming Home – Truth Telling from the Sixties Scoop” exhibit tells the story of Sixties Scoop survivors, a period between the 1960s to 1990s when indigenous children were removed from their families and put into foster homes with non-indigenous Canadians.

The exhibit was unveiled on Sunday and tells personal testimonies of twelve children who were snatched from their parents.

“It’s a very, very emotional and powerful exhibit,” said Adam North Peigan of the Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Alberta.

“It documents the atrocities and the trauma that sixties scoop survivors had to endure.”

It’s part of a Canada-wide project that will tour throughout the province in the first half of 2019. Alberta is the national exhibit’s first stop.

“It’s all about sharing our culture and our experiences and our knowledge,” said Peigan.

“I would like to think Alberta is leading the charge as far as reconciliation.”

The exhibit will return to the city at the end of March after it departs for over half a dozen communities.

With files from Timm Bruch