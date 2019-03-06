Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Sutton Place Hotel just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival at 10:07 p.m., crews found heavy smoke on the upper floors of the hotel.

"We'd just gotten in our room, 26th floor, put my bag on my bed and fire broke out," Stefano Pissaglia said. "I was actually breathing out of the window to get fresh air cause my whole room was full of smoke."

No injuries have been reported to EFRS.