The Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) is planning to ‘clear their shelter’ through an adoption event that will see some pets seized from a local pet store in late February available for adoption.

Back on February 27, EHS Animal Protection Officers seized more than 500 animals from a pet store in West Edmonton Mall. The seizure came following reports the animals had been abandoned.

At first, the pets were on a mandatory hold after the seizure, but the hold had since been lifted.

“This will be the largest number of animals we’ve ever had available for adoption at one time, and our goal is to find each one a loving forever home this weekend,” EHS CEO Miranda Jordan-Smith said in a statement. “With the number and various species of animals currently in care, we want to rehome them urgently to ensure their optimum health welfare and to reinstate our regular capacity.”

During the two day event, most animals will be available at a reduced adoption fee of $25, while dogs, puppies and kittens will have their adoption fees reduced 25 per cent. The fee to adopt a fish will be $1 each.

Animals available for adoption in the event will include dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice, lizards, snakes, arachnids, frogs, crabs and birds, and hundreds of fish.

EHS said special pricing will not include animals at off-site adoption locations.

Those looking to adopt will still have to go through the EHS adoption process as well.

As for the investigation into the seized animals, it is ongoing. EHS said they cannot release details on the investigation, and when or if charges will be laid.