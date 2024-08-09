Elk roam Jasper townsite as residents wait to return
While Jasperites wait to return to their town after the July 24 wildfire, some four-legged residents are standing guard over the community.
Throughout the first week of August, Parks Canada captured photos of elk wandering through the townsite.
According to Parks Canada, about 375 elk live in the park, but the presence of humans usually keeps them from congregating in large numbers in the townsite.
Crews are currently working on removing hazards and restoring utilities to the mountain town before residents can return.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold
Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.
DEVELOPING Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil's Sao Paulo state
A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.
DEVELOPING What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 120 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
Olympians are turning to OnlyFans to fund dreams as they decry a 'broken' finance system
Dire financial straits are leading droves of Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans — known for sexually explicit content — to sustain their dreams of gold at the Games.
Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.
Dead woman found entangled in O'Hare baggage machinery was from North Carolina, authorities say
The dead woman who was found entangled in a baggage conveyor belt at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was from North Carolina, authorities said Friday.
Tragically Hip documentary series set for world premiere at Toronto film festival
A four-part docuseries on The Tragically Hip and film shorts from Oscar-winner Torill Kove and actor Connor Jessup are among the homegrown additions to the Toronto International Film Festival.
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie making the most of sprint canoe's Olympic spotlight
Katie Vincent made a compelling case for another generation of Canadian canoeists to follow in her footsteps.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
RCMP looking to identify person of interest in fatal shooting east of Calgary
Police are looking for help identifying a person of interest in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
-
Mayor hopes Calgary's upcoming water restrictions will have 'no impact' on businesses
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is hoping upcoming water restrictions will have "no impact" on businesses.
-
Calgary man, 22, charged after allegedly luring, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
A Calgary man is facing numerous charges related to child pornography, luring and sexual assault, after allegedly striking up an online correspondence with a 14-year-old girl.
Lethbridge
-
Spike in demand for post-secondary residences amid rent increases
The latest rent report from Rentals.ca shows new listings for a one-bedroom in Lethbridge now average $1,402 a month, up 19.5 per cent from this time last year.
-
'A long time coming': MPE Link Pathway Phase 1, connecting Lethbridge to Coaldale, opens
The first phase of the MPE Link Pathway from the Birds of Prey Centre to Henderson Lake has officially opened.
-
Lethbridge International Airshow announces its permanent dissolution
The organizers of the Lethbridge International Airshow announced Thursday that the event is being permanently discontinued.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
-
Private security is booming in Saskatoon as businesses see crime as a growing threat
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
-
NDP with slightest of edges over Sask. Party heading towards election: poll
A new poll from Insightrix research found that if a provincial election were held in July, respondents would have opted to elect an NDP government — by a hair.
Regina
-
NDP with slightest of edges over Sask. Party heading towards election: poll
A new poll from Insightrix research found that if a provincial election were held in July, respondents would have opted to elect an NDP government — by a hair.
-
One injured in Sask. highway crash near Secretan
RCMP say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 1 near Secretan, Sask. Thursday morning.
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
Vancouver
-
B.C. RCMP officer won't be charged in woman's death, despite 'significantly negligent' response
A British Columbia RCMP officer was "significantly negligent" when he responded to a homicide at an Okanagan motel, but there is no proof his negligence contributed to the victim's death, the province's police oversight agency has ruled.
-
Man in critical condition after 'serious assault' in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police are investigating an assault in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that left a man with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.
-
'Sign from the heavens': After mom's death, B.C. woman discovers 313 four-leaf clovers in backyard
Julie Barr will never forget that day she was working in her backyard and found her first four-leaf clover.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. RCMP officer won't be charged in woman's death, despite 'significantly negligent' response
A British Columbia RCMP officer was "significantly negligent" when he responded to a homicide at an Okanagan motel, but there is no proof his negligence contributed to the victim's death, the province's police oversight agency has ruled.
-
B.C. mayor says provincial housing targets put pressure on municipal infrastructure
In almost every corner of the township of View Royal, B.C., you'll see buildings under construction. In July, the province added View Royal to its housing target list, suggesting that the small municipality needs to build 585 units of housing over the next five years.
-
Suspect smashed B.C. restaurant window in order to steal live crabs, owner says
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
Toronto
-
RCMP interviewing witnesses in Ontario Greenbelt land swap scandal: Premier's office
The RCMP is interviewing witnesses connected to Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
-
Police searching Richmond Hill neighbourhood for missing vulnerable woman
Police are searching a Richmond Hill neighbourhood for a vulnerable woman who failed to return home from a walk on Thursday night.
-
'Concerning trend:' SickKids ER has seen 16 injuries related to e-scooter use so far this summer
The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a notable uptick this summer in the number of injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes in Toronto, calling the increase a “concerning trend.”
Montreal
-
Live updates as heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal
The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area.
-
Multiple events cancelled in Montreal because of heavy rain
Montreal is feeling the remnants of tropical storm Debby. Heavy rains are forecasted to continue into Friday evening, forcing some festivals, shows, and activities to be cancelled or postponed
-
Quebec universities forced to scrap construction and renovation projects due to cuts
Universities in Quebec are scrapping renovation and construction projects for the foreseeable future after the Quebec government announced new funding arrangements that would cut infrastructure budgets.
Atlantic
-
Rain, wind expected as remnants of Debby pass by the Maritimes
While not in the bullseye of the heaviest rain, a soggy Friday has developed across the Maritimes.
-
Hundreds gather to watch Nova Scotia's Sarah Mitton in shot put finals
Hundreds of people are expected to pack a theatre in Liverpool, N.S., this afternoon to watch local athlete Sarah Mitton on the big screen as she vies for gold in the Olympic shot put finals in Paris.
-
Beachgoers urged to stay out of ocean at Rainbow Haven and Clam Harbour beaches due to bacteria levels
Beachgoers are being advised to stay out of the water at a popular Halifax-area beach due to elevated bacteria levels.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg breaks ground on CentrePort South project, work to start in 2025
Ground was officially broken on the CentrePort South project Friday and construction is set to get underway in 2025.
-
Manitoba Hydro employee dies while working during power outage
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold
Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING Remnants of Debby move across Ottawa, eastern Ontario, prompting flood risks
A rainfall warning bringing 80 to 120 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby move across the country.
-
Meehan no longer running for Conservative candidacy in Ottawa West-Nepean
Former Ottawa city councillor and media personality Carol Anne Meehan says she's no longer running for the Conservative nomination in the riding of Ottawa West-Nepean in the next election.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold
Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.
Northern Ontario
-
Truck towing OPP cruiser collides with tractor-trailer on Hwy. 11 near Callander
The collision that closed Hwy. 11 near Callander on Friday morning involved a tractor-trailer and a tow truck towing an OPP cruiser.
-
U.S. driver on Hwy. 17 struggled to maintain lane, had open bottle of whisky
A 37-year-old from the U.S. state of Wisconsin has been charged after police spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 in North Shore Township, near Blind River, Ont.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil's Sao Paulo state
A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.
Barrie
-
Spooked horse bolts into traffic
A spooked horse jumped in front of a truck in Kincardine Thursday.
-
Store break-in and impaired driving: Man arrested twice in 24 hours
Barrie police arrested a man twice within 24 hours. It all started when police responded to a report of a male breaking into a former Sears in the Georgian Mall.
-
Three more busted in Meaford crime ring
Three more Meaford residents have been charged in connection to a crime spree.
Kitchener
-
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold
Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.
-
Guelph police issue warning about high-risk offender with history of sexual assaults
A high-risk offender with a history of violence, including two sexual assaults against strangers, has been released from custody in Toronto.
London
-
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
-
Human case of West Nile Virus found by MLHU
Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild flu-like symptoms.
-
32 people arrested in Woodstock as part of 'warrant sweep'
Over the past 30 days, the Community Response Unit and uniform patrol have arrested 32 people and laid a combined 63 charges as part of the enforcement project that focused on outstanding warrants.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian dead following collision with a vehicle
OPP in Leamington are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold
Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.
-
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?
Here’s what’s going on in Windsor-Essex this weekend, according to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.