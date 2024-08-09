Elk roam Jasper townsite as residents wait to return

While Jasperites wait to return to their town after the July 24 wildfire, some four-legged residents are standing guard over the community.

Throughout the first week of August, Parks Canada captured photos of elk wandering through the townsite.

According to Parks Canada, about 375 elk live in the park, but the presence of humans usually keeps them from congregating in large numbers in the townsite.

Crews are currently working on removing hazards and restoring utilities to the mountain town before residents can return.