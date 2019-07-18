Elk seen on the loose in northeast Edmonton
An elk was on the loose in a northeast Edmonton neighbourhood Thursday night. (Twitter/@firepebbler)
An elk was seen running around in a northeast Edmonton neighbourhood Thursday night.
Edmonton police responded to calls about an elk in the area of 111 Avenue and 66 Street at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Officers kept people away until the elk went into the river valley, where they eventually lost sight of the animal around 8:30 p.m.
No injuries or property damage have been reported.