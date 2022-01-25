Elks announce ONE Championship's Victor Cui new president, CEO

The Albertan responsible for building Asia's largest sports media property is coming home to lead the Edmonton Elks.

The CFL club's board of directors announced Victor Cui as its new president and CEO early Tuesday morning.

“We are confident Victor’s tenacity, creativity and proven ability to inspire people to quickly deliver big results will play a major role in our promise to re-energize the organization and our fans," a statement from the board read.

Cui, who left his hometown of Edmonton in 2002 to build his career in international sports marketing, said "the opportunity to return home and lead this cherished organization that I grew up watching from the Knothole Gang is truly a dream come true."

“Edmonton has always been home to me. Being away gave me even more appreciation of what a special city this is and what a privilege it is to represent this organization.”

In 2010, Cui, now 50, launched ONE Championship, a Singapore-based mixed martial arts promotion. In June 2021, Nielsen found ONE Championship was among the ten largest global sports properties in the world.

The team will hold a news conference with Cui on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

CUI JOINS JONES, SIMON

The hire is one of several announced in recent weeks as the club rebuilds its top management and coaching staff.

In November, president Chris Presson, general manager Brock Sunderland, and head coach Jamie Elizondo were fired amid "significant on and off-field problems," the team's board of directors said.

The position of head coach and general manager was the first to be filled with the hiring of Chris Jones in late December.

A week later, Geroy Simon, one of the Canadian Football League's all-time great receivers, was named assistant general manager.