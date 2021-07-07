EDMONTON -- Alberta's electric grid operator issued a Level 2 energy emergency alert Wednesday afternoon.

The Alberta Electric Grid Operator's (AESO) needed to use reserve power to balance the system from about 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

We have declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2 as of 3:52 p.m.



EEA 2 means we are using reserves to balance the power system. This is due to unplanned generator outages, low wind and a reduction of import capability. Supply is tight but still meeting demand. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pCcbvwtDCT — AESO (@theAESO) July 7, 2021

"This is due to unplanned generator outages, low wind and a reduction of import capability," the province's power grid operator tweeted. "Supply is tight, but still meeting demand."

AESO asked Albertans to conserve power use between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Last week, Alberta saw record-breaking summertime power consumption as the province dealt with a historic heat wave.

And on June 29, the AESO declared a Level 1 energy emergency alert.