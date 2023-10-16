Edmonton

    • Enhanced masking requirements expanded to 7 Alberta hospitals: AHS

    Misericordia hospital

    Alberta Health Services says enhanced masking requirements are now in place at seven hospitals, including:

    • Royal Alexandra Hospital (implemented October 13).
    • University of Alberta Hospital and the Stollery Children’s Hospital
    • Misericordia Community Hospital
    • Grey Nuns Community Hospital
    • Alberta Hospital Edmonton
    • Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital
    • Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

    The requirements are also in place at the Central Alberta Cancer Centre, which is located at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

    Staff, doctors, volunteers, and contracted workers must wear masks in all patient care areas, elevators, stairways, common areas, gift shops, cafeterias, and continuing care areas.

    Masks are optional for workers where they are in an area where there is no contact with patients, such as break rooms.

    Patients, visitors, and support persons are only required to wear masks in emergency departments and labour and delivery assessment and triage areas.

    AHS says no patient will be denied services. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News