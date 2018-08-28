A man who suffers from memory loss went missing in west Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Police said Lawrence Isbister, 69, was last seen in the area of 107 Avenue and 124 Street at approximately 2 p.m.

He’s on foot and doesn’t have his ID or a cellphone, EPS said.

Isbister is 175 centimetres (5’ 9”) tall, approximately 91 kilograms (200 pounds) and has grey hair, brown eyes, facial stubble and glasses, police said. He was last seen wearing jeans, black shoes and a grey or orange long-sleeve shirt.

This is not the first time Isbister has gone missing, EPS said. He has been located in the area of 111 Avenue and 156 Street before.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call EPS or Crime Stoppers.