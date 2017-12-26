Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS investigate suspicious death on Christmas Day
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 9:52AM MST
Police are investigating a suspicious death in south Edmonton early Christmas morning.
Southeast officers responded to a call for assistance at a residence in the area of 73 Avenue and 77 Street at approximately 3:30 a.m.
EPS found a dead 45-year-old man inside.
His autopsy has not been scheduled, police said.
Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.