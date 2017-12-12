Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS investigating after two show up at ER with apparent stab wounds
An EPS vehicle is seen outside of the U of A Hospital ER early Tuesday, December 12, 2017, after two males with apparent stab wounds showed up shortly before 12:30 a.m.
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 10:58AM MST
Edmonton police are investigating after two males with what appeared to be stab wounds showed up at the University of Alberta hospital overnight.
Police said officers received the call over the two males who had allegedly been stabbed at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, after they arrived at the University of Alberta emergency department for treatment.
An EPS spokesperson told CTV News the two individuals were not co-operating with police, and it wasn’t clear where the stabbing happened.