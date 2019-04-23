Edmonton police are investigating the homicide of a 20-year-old man in early April.

EPS was called to the area of 92 Street and 110 Avenue at approximately 2:45 a.m. on April 5. Upon arrival, officers found a “significant” amount of blood on the ground by a home.

Later that morning, a body was found in a vehicle near Vegreville, Alta.

DNA analysis connected the two crime scenes.

Edmonton police said Tristen Nicholas Morningeagle Cook-Buckle was murdered, but the cause of his death will not be released at this time.

EPS has taken the lead in the investigation.

Anyone with information about Cook-Buckle’s death is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Vegreville is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.