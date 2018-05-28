Edmonton police said Homicide Unit detectives were investigating, after a male was found dead in the city’s southeast early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 103 Avenue and 42 Street at about 1 a.m. Monday, after a resident called 911.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a male lying in some nearby bushes.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

