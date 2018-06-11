Police are investigating, after officers were called to intervene in a family dispute late Sunday night, and one person died a short time later.

EPS was called to the apartment building on 124 Street and 115 Avenue after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Police arrived to find a 36-year-old man suffering from significant injuries. Officers provided first aid, but he was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

CTV News has learned some witnesses were taken into custody for questioning, but there have been no arrests.

EPS said the Homicide Unit would be on scene later Monday.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

More to come…