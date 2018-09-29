

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of an aggravated assault that happened in August.

EPS has released a composite sketch of the individual, who is described as an Indigenous male in his thirties. He is said to have short black hair and brown eyes, and is approximately 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall with a slim build.

On August 3 at approximately 11:30 a.m., a 47-year-old man was seriously injured in an assault in a grocery store near 66 Street and 118 Avenue.

Police were told the suspect and complainant first interacted on the #8 bus around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect repeatedly asked the complainant for cigarettes. The complainant reportedly asked to be left alone.

According to police, the Indigenous man then allegedly followed the complainant off the bus and into the grocery store, where he hit the complainant in the face and fled.

The complainant suffered serious injuries to his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.