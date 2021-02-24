EDMONTON -- An Edmonton Police Service officer was charged with sexual assault on Wednesday.

Alberta's police watchdog began to investigate after the officer allegedly assaulted a woman he knows while off duty on Jan. 20.

"Following a review of the investigation and having been advised that the Crown was of the opinion that the evidence met their standard for prosecution, ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson, QC, made the determination that the involved officer should be charged," ASIRT said in a news release.

Const. Samuel Sanson, 38, was charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

EPS added he's relieved from duty without pay.