

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes between the 17 Street and 34 Street exits at approximately 2:45 p.m., EPS said.

Police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop when his vehicle was hit from behind by an SUV. The EPS vehicle then struck the sedan the officer had pulled over.

EMS treated and took the officer to hospital with minor injuries, while the driver and passenger in the SUV and the driver and passenger in the sedan did not sustain injuries.

The crash is under investigation.