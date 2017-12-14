Edmonton police have released a still showing a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit and run that left two pedestrians injured on the south side Wednesday evening.

Police said the collision happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, in the area of 96 Street and 71 Avenue.

EPS said two pedestrians, a 49-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were crossing from east to west, in the crosswalk, when they were hit by a van headed southbound.

The van slowed at first, police said, before fleeing the scene.

The two pedestrians were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

As of Thursday afternoon, police said they had not located the vehicle involved – witnesses described the vehicle as an older model white 12 to 15 passenger van, with a black roof rack.

The van didn’t have side windows, and had an Alberta licence plate. Police said the vehicle might have some front-end damage.

Investigators released a still of the suspect vehicle in an effort to generate tips.

Anyone with details that could help police track down the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).