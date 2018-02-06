Edmonton police are trying to identify a suspect believed to have tried to grab a teenage girl in an incident that took place in mid-January.

Police said on Wednesday, January 17, at about 8 a.m., a 13-year-old girl got off a bus in the area of 165 Street and 87 Avenue, when she was reportedly followed by a male passenger from the same bus.

As she tried to cross the street in the area of 163 Street and 83 Avenue, the male reportedly grabbed her from behind.

She managed to break free, and the male fled the area on foot.

The suspect has been described as an Indigenous male, with missing upper teeth and a birthmark or tattoo on his left cheek. He’s believed to be in his 40s, and was last seen wearing a dark, puffy, winter coat, grey sweatpants and a black balaclava.

Investigators said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with details that could help police identify the male is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).