Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to find an individual who is wanted on dozens of outstanding warrants.

Police said Cody Young, 25, is wanted on 49 warrants, including multiple warrants for break-and-enter, possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen credit cards and mischief.

EPS said he’s currently bound by release conditions to keep the peace, and be of good behaviour.

Young is described as:

180 cm (5’11”) tall

About 73 kg (160 lbs)

Hazel eyes

Brown hair

Young has a mole on the right side of his upper lip, and has tattoos on either shoulder: a happy face on his left shoulder and sad face on his right shoulder.

He has a history of drug use and violent offences – and police believe he may be in Edmonton or the surrounding areas.

Anyone with details on his whereabouts is advised to not approach him, but to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).