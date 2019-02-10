

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton bus driver is being hailed a hero for saving a homeless man Sunday morning.

One passenger on the bus says he witnessed the driver of the bus spring into action after coming across a man slumped over in a bus shelter along the 151 route.

"I think god puts people where they need to be in times of crisis or emergency,” said Douglas Cowan.

Cowan says the driver stopped and asked the man if he needed any help, and got no answer. That prompted the driver to quickly get the man onto the bus and attempt to warm him up while calling 9-1-1.

“People were just stunned to see this. We hear about this all the time but when you see it, it's entirely different situation,” said Cowan.

Emergency crews arrived within minutes, rushing the man to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

“Thank goodness the driver had the presence of mind to realize this person needed urgent help,” added Cowan.

The driver’s quick actions are being commended by the Edmonton Transit Service.

"It's great that we can share this and pat this operator on the back because he saved a man's life that likely would have frozen to death,” said ETS Spokesperson Rowan Anderson.

Anderson says all ETS staff have been reminded to be vigilant during the recent cold snap.

“There's been directive from the top basically telling operators to keep an eye out for people who may be in distress.”

The city’s crisis diversion team can be reached 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.

With files from Regan Hasegawa