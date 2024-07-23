Evacuation order issued for Jasper National Park as wildfire burns south of townsite

An evacuation order has been issued for the town of Jasper and anyone within Jasper National Park as a result of a wildfire burning south of the town.

The order was issued at 9:59 p.m. on Monday.

At 10:18 p.m., the province said the fire was expected to reach the townsite within five hours, but an hour later walked back that statement.

At 11:09 p.m. the province posted the following update:

"The fire is NOT expected to reach the community in five hours. The town should be evacuated in five hours."

Residents should bring identification, important documents, medication, pets and your emergency kit, the Alberta emergency alert website says.

Evacuees have been ordered to use Highway 16 to travel towards B.C.

"To ensure efficient and safe travel, reduce speed and use headlights. Smoke and ash may reduce visibility. Follow directions from local authorities," Jasper National Park said in a social media post.

About an hour before the alert was issued, RCMP issued a notice that Highway 16 was closed for westbound travel at the Jasper National Park gates on the east side.

Eastbound access to the town is also closed.

Anyone who needs a ride should proceed to the Activity Centre, Forest Park Hotel or Maligne Lodge.