The Backstreet Boys will make a stop in Edmonton in the New Year as part of their international tour.

On July 25, 2019, the boy band is set to take the stage at Rogers Place.

The group will perform in Edmonton following a number of performances in Europe, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. In Canada, the group is also set to perform in Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 14 through Ticketmaster – the presale starts on Saturday.