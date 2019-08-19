A narrow race at the 90th Canadian Derby Sunday evening required officials to review photos before declaring a winner.

A first-place winner came down to two three-year-old geldings, Journeyman and Explode.

Journeyman initially appeared to have beaten Explode, but once the race was reviewed, the latter horse was declared champion.

Officials also ruled Journeyman was responsible for bumping the competition earlier in the race.

Explode is the first horse to win at the event's new venue, the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino, and took home $97,200.

Journeyman earned $32,400 for second place.

Despite being heavily favoured to win, third-place racer Jeopardy took home just over $16,000.

The racetrack was a full mile in length this year, as opposed to the 5/8-of-a-mile distance at the Northlands arena.

Northlands hosted the event for 62 years.