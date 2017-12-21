A 19-year-old male is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly killing a 16-year-old female in Grande Prairie on December 16.

Mounties responded to a residence in the area of 94 Avenue and 100 Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a dead teenage girl inside the suite.

An autopsy revealed the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound, police said.

After investigating, Grande Prairie RCMP arrested Justice Watt-Blais on December 20 and charged him with one count of second-degree in the murder of Hannah Sutton.

Four other males are under arrest and charges for accessory after the fact to murder are pending against them, RCMP said.

Watt-Blais is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on January 3.