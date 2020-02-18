EDMONTON -- Environment Canada has lifted the extreme cold warning for Edmonton and much of the central and northern Alberta.

The warnings were issued overnight and the cold weather was expected to improve by Tuesday afternoon.

These are the areas still under an extreme cold warning as of 11:30 a.m.

Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake and Lac La Biche

High Level, Rainbow Lake, Fort Vermilion, Mackenzie Highway

Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie and Manning

Lloydminster, Wainwright, Vermilion, Provost

During extreme cold warnings, there are elevated risks of frostbite and hypothermia.

People are reminded to cover up when outside and to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

If you work outside, you are advised to take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up. Pets should also be brought inside during extreme cold.