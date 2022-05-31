Family affair: Josh and Dave Manson going head-to-head in Avalanche-Oilers matchup
Josh Manson wants to do everything he can to beat the Edmonton Oilers.
That doesn't mean the Colorado Avalanche defenceman will be cutting off communication with his dad during the NHL's Western Conference final.
Dave Manson — a nasty blue-liner during his playing days, and an assistant on the staff of Oilers interim head coach Jay Woodcroft — sent his son a text message prior to Game 6 of Colorado's second-round series against the St. Louis Blues.
"Go win this game so I can come see my granddaughter."
Josh Manson and the Avalanche obliged, paving the way for a family reunion in Denver for grandpa and two-year-old Gemma Grace following Monday's practices.
"We had some good time," Josh Manson said Tuesday prior to Game 1. "They played a bunch and she was all over him.
"It was great."
Manson joined the Avalanche from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and has fit in nicely as part of a defence corps that includes Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar.
The 30-year-old had seven points in 22 regular-season games with Colorado to go along with one goal and four assists in 10 playoff contests this spring.
The younger Manson said there was no way father and son would avoid contact during the series.
"Family comes first," said the 160th pick at the 2011 NHL draft. "That's been my dad's motto, always. It's different because he's behind the bench."
Josh Manson said they often talk hockey, but never about each other's teams.
"The relationship doesn't need to change (for this series)," said the pending unrestricted free agent. "He'll be there for me and I'll be there to talk to him about whatever. I don't think there'll be (any) lines crossed.
"We'll keep our secrets to ourselves, but we'll still have that good relationship."
Dave Manson played a total of 1,215 regular-season and playoff games — registering a combined 3,135 penalty minutes — in an era when defencemen could get away with a lot more than what's allowed by today's officials.
"I watched some games, but when I watched games I didn't study them," Josh Manson said of a career that spanned from 1986 through 2002. "I just heard from other people the way he played."
The elder Manson, who joined Woodcroft in Edmonton from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors in February following Dave Tippett's firing, played for six NHL teams, including three seasons with the Oilers in the early 1990s when Josh was in diapers.
"I remember some spots throughout my dad's career," Josh Manson said. "He got traded (by the Chicago Blackhawks) to Edmonton right after I was born."
Josh Manson said even though the game is called differently in 2022, there are still things he looks to mirror from his dad's game.
"He was somebody that defended hard in front of his own net," he said. "That's something I try to take in my own game.
"We skate very similar, I've heard. Just trying to play that hard-nosed, tough-to-play-against style of game that he did so extremely well."
Josh Manson added his father rarely calls to offer on-ice tutelage.
"Unless I'm really in a slump and he can't hold it in anymore — then maybe he'll say something," he said. "But it's always short and he's so good at reading your body language and tone of voice.
"Knowing when to push and when to back off, I think that's what makes him a good coach as well. He knows how to handle situations. There's never too much advice. I think through this series, there'll be even less."
But the big question: Who will Gemma Grace, a little too young to understand hockey, going to be cheering for in the series?
"She does love her grandpa," Josh said with a smile. "But she better be pulling for me.
"Or we'll have words."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
LIVE @ 2:00
LIVE @ 2:00 | Edmonton mayor and Alberta justice minister to meet to discuss downtown crime
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Possession of small amounts of illicit drugs will be decriminalized in B.C.
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping NATO defence minister in Ukraine
A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a NATO defence minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow for questioning about what "orders" the West has been giving to Kyiv.
More than 550 monkeypox cases have been reported in 30 countries, WHO official says
The World Health Organization is now counting more than 550 monkeypox cases worldwide, the group's technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said Tuesday on CNN International.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list
A woman believed to be the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin was among 22 individuals added to the list of Russians sanctioned by Canada over the war in Ukraine.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 3
WATCH LIVE AT 3 | Double homicide suspects identified but Calgary police say they need witnesses to make arrests
Calgary police say they have identified suspects but more information is needed from witnesses to make arrests, and now investigators and the victims' family members are pleading for people to come forward.
-
Calgary's new $500 fine for public harassment goes into effect June 1
An attempt by Calgary city council to curb the rise in cases of verbal harassment in public spaces through heftier fines will makes its debut this week.
-
Dog being off leash leads to violent encounter, vehicle vandalism near Cochrane
Cochrane RCMP has released a sketch of a female suspect accused of pushing a man off his bike then vandalizing his truck because she was upset his dog was off leash.
Saskatoon
-
These 2 Saskatoon restaurants are among Canada's top 100 spots to eat
Two Saskatoon restaurants have cracked the Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list.
-
3 injured after crash in downtown Saskatoon involving city vehicle
A dump truck and city work truck collided at Queen Street and Second Avenue around noon Tuesday.
-
Sask. teachers' union elects new president
The union representing Saskatchewan's teachers has elected a new president.
Regina
-
Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina on Tuesday that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.
-
NEW
NEW | Gas prices set to climb again in Regina, reach $1.95: Gas Wizard
Gasoline prices in Regina have taken another jump with regular unleaded now $1.95.9 at some stations.
-
'We knew he needed help': Samwel Uko inquest continues with testimony from ER nurse, educational assistants
The second day of the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko began with testimony from two educational assistants who worked with Uko during his high school days and tried to help him on his final day.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, drop in hospitalizations and new cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, along with a drop in hospitalizations and cases, in the province’s weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations; no update on deaths this week
Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but a decrease in hospitalizations in its weekly update.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
-
Toronto confirms second case of monkeypox
Toronto is reporting a second case of monkeypox in the city.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect arrested, firearm seized after Oakville school put in lockdown
A suspect has been arrested and a firearm has been seized following an incident that resulted in an Oakville high school briefly being placed under lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
-
Quebec to use HPV test to screen for cervical cancer, replacing Pap test
Quebec says it will start using human papillomavirus tests as its primary screening tool for cervical cancer, replacing the Pap smear.
Ottawa
-
Storm recovery costing Hydro Ottawa $25-$30 million
The May 21 storm has cost Hydro Ottawa $25-$30 million, more than five times what the 2018 tornadoes cost, CEO Bryce Conrad says.
-
Three dead in head-on crash southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
-
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Kitchener
-
Local AIDS committee applies to run Cambridge CTS site
A consumption and treatment services site in Cambridge is a step closer to reality.
-
Rugby players weather sweltering temperatures during OFSAA Championship in Kitchener
Temperatures are expected to top 30 degrees Celsius Tuesday in Waterloo region as Ontario continues to weather the first heat event of the season.
-
Engagement and education on controversial Kitchener statue could last up to a year, cost up to $30,000: report
A public engagement and education process to determine the future of the controversial Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener could cost up to $30,000 and take up a year to complete, according to a city report.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect arrested, firearm seized after Oakville school put in lockdown
A suspect has been arrested and a firearm has been seized following an incident that resulted in an Oakville high school briefly being placed under lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Manitoulin police rescue fawn attacked by a cat
Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island were called to Gore Bay on Tuesday after a feline attacked a fawn.
-
Police say Sudbury senior stopped for speeding twice within 12 minutes on Hwy. 69
A senior driving in the French River on May 22 was clearly in a hurry: police pulled the vehicle over twice within 12 minutes.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
Which Winnipeg restaurants have been named some of the best in Canada?
Two Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
-
More donations needed to help Ukrainians arriving in Winnipeg
The Ukrainian National Federation – Club Winnipeg has been helping Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the city since the war with Russia broke out, and it is calling for donations so it can continue to provide assistance.
Vancouver
-
Dog shot after being abandoned by owner in B.C.'s Southern Interior
The B.C. SPCA is caring for a dog that was found suffering gunshot wounds after being abandoned by her owner in a small community in the province's Southern Interior.
-
'Trophy photo,' DNA sample help B.C. conservation find hunter connected to illegally harvested black bear, moose
B.C. conservation officers say a DNA sample helped them track down an American hunter connected to illegal harvesting of a black bear and a moose.
-
B.C. senior serving life sentence for murders dies in prison
A Vancouver senior who was convicted of second-degree murder committed while he was in his 70s has died in prison, officials say.
Vancouver Island
-
'Substance use is a health-care issue': Victoria police chief lauds drug decriminalization in B.C.
The Victoria Police Department says it supports the decision of the federal and provincial governments to decriminalize the possession of up to two and a half grams of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, MDMA and methamphetamine, in British Columbia.
-
Body of missing man found in waters off Nanaimo, B.C.
A body discovered near Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this month has been identified as a missing man, according to Nanaimo RCMP.
-
RCMP bust international 'dark web' drug-trafficking ring in Nanaimo, B.C.
A years-long investigation has led to the arrests of three men who were allegedly running an international "dark web" drug trafficking ring out of Nanaimo, B.C.