EDMONTON -- Family and friends held a vigil Monday evening to remember a man who was shot and killed by police days earlier.

The tribute in the Rosslyn neighbourhood identified the victim as Steven Nguyen.

Officers responded to a weapons complaint Saturday outside of a home at 134 Avenue and 107 Street. According to Edmonton Police Service, a confrontation occurred with a man and one of the officers discharged his weapon.

Flowers and memorabilia were displayed on a light post outside of the home. One rock placed at the post read, “R.I.P Steven Nguyen – love Mom."

A neighbour told CTV News Edmonton he has lived in Rosslyn for nearly 15 years and has never seen an incident like this occur. He says the community is full of good people and that he originally believed the sounds Saturday night to be fireworks going off.

“I heard five shots, pretty sure. I heard three and then two," he said.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating. ASIRT is mandated when police officers cause injury or death. No further details will be released until the investigation is complete.

Police say no officers were harmed.

Those present at the vigil declined to comment.