The family of late boxer Tim Hague, who died after a boxing match in Edmonton nearly two years ago, is suing the City of Edmonton, and other parties, for $5.3 million.

A statement of claim was filed Friday at Courts of Queen’s Bench in Edmonton named multiple defendants that included the City, Edmonton Combative Sports Commission, former ECSC Executive Director Pat Reid, current City branch manager David Aiken, and promotor K.O. Boxing.

“There was a complete abdication of oversight with respect to Hague and likely other fighters during the tenure of Pat Reid and David Aitken," Ari Schacter, the Hague family attorney, told CTV News Edmonton. "We hope that this case will be a way for instilling positive change into the world of combative sports in Edmonton, particularly when it comes to the safety of fighters.”

Hague's mother, Belinda Hague, told CTV News Edmonton she's "feeling very sad" after the lawsuit was filed, "but hopefully the outcome will be good for everyone and also for future fighters."

Hague died following a match with Adam Braidwood on June 16, 2017 at what is now the Edmonton Convention Centre.

A third-party report into Hague’s death released in 2017 found a number of policies were not followed before the fight. The report also made a number of recommendations to improve fighter safety, but it did not assign blame.

The City of Edmonton has 20 days to file a statement of defence.