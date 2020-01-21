Family photos found, EPS seeking owners
Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 9:21PM MST
Family photo found outside in the area of of 17 Street and 58 Avenue by EPS. (Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service)
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is looking to return family photos and other items found by officers to their rightful owners.
Officers found the photos laying on the snow outside in the area of 17 Street and 58 Avenue on Jan. 7, 2020.
An EPS spokesperson said empty picture frames and other household items were found with the photos.
Anyone with information on the owners of the photos is asked to email the EPS Pinterest account at EPSPinterest@edmontonpolice.ca.