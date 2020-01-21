EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is looking to return family photos and other items found by officers to their rightful owners.

These photos were discovered by EPS members. If you think they are yours or know who they belong to, please email our Pinterest account at EPSPinterest@edmontonpolice.ca. #yeg #yegpolice pic.twitter.com/iJaHkMrnyJ — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) January 21, 2020

Officers found the photos laying on the snow outside in the area of 17 Street and 58 Avenue on Jan. 7, 2020.

An EPS spokesperson said empty picture frames and other household items were found with the photos.

Anyone with information on the owners of the photos is asked to email the EPS Pinterest account at EPSPinterest@edmontonpolice.ca.