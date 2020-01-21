EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is looking to return family photos and other items found by officers to their rightful owners.

Officers found the photos laying on the snow outside in the area of 17 Street and 58 Avenue on Jan. 7, 2020.

An EPS spokesperson said empty picture frames and other household items were found with the photos.

Anyone with information on the owners of the photos is asked to email the EPS Pinterest account at EPSPinterest@edmontonpolice.ca.